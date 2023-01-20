As a retired business leader, I have enjoyed reading all of the recent articles, letters to the editor and opinion pieces regarding the “Gift-gate” issue at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health.

I suspect that many people are wondering how such a small thing could have caused such an uproar. But it’s really quite simple.

Good leaders know that your workforce will follow you, even through very difficult terrain, if you do just two simple things: Say what you will do and then do what you say.

Keith R. Denlinger

West Hempfield Township