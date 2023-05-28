I must say I wasn’t surprised when I saw and read your May 21 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline editorial having to do with the recent school board elections (“Counter the fury”). I knew that sooner or later the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board would weigh in with its leftist lunacy. And as usual with those on the left, anyone who doesn’t hold their view is an extremist.

You mentioned that these so-called extremists are targeting transgender students, which is nowhere near the truth. What they are targeting is fairness — especially in women’s sports. But I understand that fairness isn’t at the top of the editorial board’s list.

And did you or those on the left ever stop to wonder why conservatives have taken a keen interest in these school boards? It’s because the left has made these issues — books, transgender rights — more important than the real purpose of schools, which is to teach the basics (reading, writing and arithmetic).

The editorial also mentioned Moms for Liberty and the Independence Law Center as being involved in these school board issues and, again, if it weren’t for the left, those two organizations probably wouldn’t even come into play.

I don’t reside in any of the school districts you mentioned, but if I did, I would vote for those trying to exercise some common sense — which in your mind is extremism.

And last but not least, for those of you who don’t know what being on the left means, I can sum it up with two words: anything goes.

Don Carson

East Earl Township