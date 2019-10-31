Here is why I will vote no on Marsy’s Law (“Understanding Marsy’s Law,” Oct. 25 LNP editorial).
Our system of justice judges and penalizes wrongdoers because they harmed the community — every one of us, and not just the “victim,” which may be an undefinable group.
Thus, it is the “Commonwealth of Pennsylvania v. ????” and not “Jane Doe v. ????”. Any time we convey special status to an individual or group we separate them from the larger community.
Your editorial asserts that statutory rights are unenforceable by a court. Why not? Why would those same words in the state constitution be any more enforceable? How would the experience of Marsy Nicholas’ brother and mother have been any different if they had the right to be notified of the accused’s release by the state constitution, rather than statute?
Once the deed is done, it can’t be undone. Suing the government (taxpayers) for damages can occur regardless of where the rights are enumerated.
Could a conviction be overturned should a statute or judge grant a “right” that makes sense but is not enumerated in the state constitution? This country spends millions of dollars each year arguing about our constitutions. Why will this added wording be any less arguable? It is already being argued. As your editorial states, “Amending the constitution is necessarily complex.”
How about a state constitutional amendment that says, “The General Assembly shall establish victims’ rights and remedies by statute, which shall be reviewed and reenacted from time to time.” Keep it simple.
Donald Stollenwerk
East Hempfield Township