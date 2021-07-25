In the July 11 "The Scribbler" column (“How does a family deal with a slave-owning ancestor?”), a woman asked how she and her family were to make amends for the actions of an ancestor who owned slaves.

To me, the answer is simple: She has absolutely nothing she needs to atone or make amends for!

Nothing! She had no part it that person’s actions and has no need to shoulder the guilt she has allowed certain segments of modern society to burden her with.

She has no responsibility to apologize for the actions of someone with whom her only connection is a bloodline. I believe she’d be much happier if she didn’t waste so much of her life worrying about how someone she never met conducted theirs!

Mike Hudick

Rapho Township