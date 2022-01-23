It’s become cliche at this point to discuss how our country is so partisan. It’s true. And as the red and blue tribes further divide, it’s fair to question where our country is headed. It’s also worthwhile to question who has contributed to this divide and who has benefited.

Congressional representatives are supposed to represent their geographic district. Pennsylvania’s 11th Congressional District includes a very diverse set of people. And its elected representative should represent all of the people in that district.

Prior to his being elected to serve in Washington, D.C., I felt that U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker was capable of representing Lancaster County. Even when I disagreed with him, I felt that he disagreed in good faith.

I no longer believe that. In my view, Smucker has personally contributed to the partisanship that is dividing our country, and he has definitely benefited from it.

Seeing how dramatically he’s changed since becoming a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, I no longer feel that Lancaster has a representative in Congress. Smucker’s lobbyists have a representative, while the residents of this congressional district have been left out in the cold.

I look forward to a change. I look forward to a new direction. I look forward to having a representative who will actually spend time in his district. I look forward to voting for Bob Hollister.

Joshua Druce

Lancaster