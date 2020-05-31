What is wrong with us? We have diligently followed the directions of our governor for more than two months. In my view, we successfully weathered the onslaught of the dreaded COVID-19 virus. Now, after months of going only to our grocery stores and big-box stores, after months of having our HVAC systems serviced only in emergencies, and after countless takeout meals, we are told we still can’t fully reopen our state. Really?

We have flattened the curve, saved our hospitals from being swamped and, most importantly, learned how to socially distance. We are establishing procedures to responsibly carry on commerce and are correctly aggressively targeting our vulnerable populations for appropriate intervention and/or isolation. And we accomplished all this without a vaccine, without extensive contact tracing, and without sufficient daily testing.

In spite of all this, Gov. Tom Wolf seemingly believes we cannot be trusted to continue our well-learned lessons and open our economy so that millions of Pennsylvanians languishing in economic hell can go back to work.

In a letter to President Donald Trump, 600 doctors recently described shutdowns as a “mass casualty incident” with huge, hidden long-term health effects. They referred to these effects as downstream consequences: “The millions of casualties of a continued shutdown will be hiding in plain sight, but they will be called alcoholism, homelessness, suicide, heart attack, stroke, or kidney failure. In youths it will be called financial instability, unemployment, despair, drug addiction, unplanned pregnancies, poverty, and abuse.”

Both choices — to continue the shutdown or reopen — have deadly consequences, which must be balanced by reason, not emotion.

Walt Baumbach

Elizabethtown