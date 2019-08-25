I noted with interest your archival reprint in the July 7 Sunday LNP of an Intelligencer Journal editorial, “Judicial reform,” from Nov. 19, 1970. Sadly, not much has been done in the ensuing years to solve the many problems cited.
Looking at just one small piece of the puzzle, consider the issue of juries and their sizes. Nowhere in the U.S. Constitution is a specific number of jurors enumerated. No one ever told me this, but I suspect that the number 12 was arrived at based on the 12 disciples of Christ. Since we claim to be a nation founded on the separation of church and state, is the number 12 really sacred?
One further point. Lay jurors are excellent in determining issues of factual dispute, but not so much when applying those facts to the law: A judge has been trained in the law, and in those cases in which the facts have been stipulated on both sides, a judge alone should be applying the law. Like jurors, judges do make mistakes. And that is why we have our elaborate appellate system to correct them. Admittedly, the counter argument to that is, “Yes, if you can afford it.’’
I have only studied the law for three years; I never practiced it. What do LNP readers who are actual attorneys, slugging it out in the real-life arena, have to say on this and other issues of judicial reform?
John G. Grier
East Lampeter Township