I was not feeling very independent this Fourth of July after the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade and calls by the religious right for the courts to go further in restricting individual rights that are not expressed in the Constitution.

The first clause in the Bill of Rights states that “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion.” In my view, the current majority of Supreme Court justices are clearly not separating their individual religious beliefs from their duty to interpret the Constitution and Bill of Rights.

Some will argue that the court only returned the abortion issue to the states to decide as “states’ rights.” I argue that the federal government has the right to intercede when states trample on an individual’s rights. If the federal government had not interceded in states’ rights, we would be two nations and still have slavery in the Southern states.

Richard “Doc” Canard

Lancaster