On the Fourth of July, our American flag was flying in our yard. On Memorial Day, we went to Quarryville to join its ceremony recognizing our nation’s veterans and those who lost their lives protecting our country. Thus, we are not lacking in patriotic appreciation. However, Independence Day is an occasion to recognize our entire country. We had a picnic, enjoyed community fireworks and watched evening TV.
The unanimous choice in our household was to view “A Capitol Fourth” on public television. We did not watch President Donald Trump’s “Salute to America.” It is our great nation that we celebrated. We did not join in our president’s self-glorification event.
David Busey
Gordonville