Regarding the April 22 letter “Limerick about ignoring science”:

Please. Either present your progressive gripes and handwringing moans about how our president is discharging the duties of his office or compose a sensible limerick according to the rhythm and cadence you must have ignored from your high school English teachings.

Back then, your high school science teacher likely wasn’t so closed-minded and never considered himself or herself culturally superior, nor absolute.

God is absolute. Science is far from it. Concerned about viruses and death? Science has no cure for death and never will. My Jesus has. Absolutely! Ask him about it, and he’ll happily give you the vaccine and immunity from death. But, please, do make it soon. Very soon.

Terry L. Goss

Mountville