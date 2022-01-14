I hope that as Lancaster County Commissioner Ray D’Agostino is patting himself on the back for the “terrific” job that he has done fighting the COVID-19 pandemic by now working with Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health to set up a testing center in East Hempfield Township, he doesn’t strain himself and require a trip to the emergency room. If D’Agostino does, he will probably find it packed with people who are suffering the effects of the virus due to, in my opinion, his inaction and the inaction of fellow commissioner Josh Parsons.

While the leaders of other communities around the country have taken bold and decisive steps to try to stop the spread of the virus, D’Agostino and Parsons have done little. Parsons even stated last April that it was not his role to encourage people to get vaccinated.

“I’m not part of the nanny state that believes people’s lives need to be controlled or be lectured to,” Parsons said then.

How has that worked out?

David Ehrlich

Manheim Township