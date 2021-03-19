President Joe Biden’s talk with the country on March 11 was, in my view, weak and not inspirational in any way.

Put aside that he took credit that I believe he didn’t deserve and that he lied about the number of U.S. COVID-19 deaths surpassing World War I, World War II, the Vietnam War and 9/11 combined. He also showed no leadership.

If Winston Churchill had delivered a similar message to England during the London Blitz, I believe they would now be speaking German in Buckingham Palace and at No. 10 Downing St.

Ted Mavraganis

East Hempfield Township