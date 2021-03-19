Letters to the editor

President Joe Biden’s talk with the country on March 11 was, in my view, weak and not inspirational in any way.

Put aside that he took credit that I believe he didn’t deserve and that he lied about the number of U.S. COVID-19 deaths surpassing World War I, World War II, the Vietnam War and 9/11 combined. He also showed no leadership.

If Winston Churchill had delivered a similar message to England during the London Blitz, I believe they would now be speaking German in Buckingham Palace and at No. 10 Downing St.

Ted Mavraganis

East Hempfield Township

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next

Tags