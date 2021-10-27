This is a rebuttal to the writer of the Sept. 29 letter “We have it good in United States,” who states, “I believe we finally have a real president.” Real means not artificial, genuine, sincere and true — so please don’t abuse the word “real.”

The letter states that President Joe Biden “listens to the needs of the American people.” But Biden, in my view, sure does get cold feet and turn his back on American people when questions are being asked. The letter also states that Biden is sympathetic. What about when Biden promised that no Americans would be left behind in Afghanistan? Would the letter writer like to be one of those Americans who were?

The writer wants all Americans to participate in getting vaccination shots. What about all the immigrants coming here illegally that Biden seemingly could not care less about? One bad potato in a basket can lead to all of the potatoes eventually going bad.

Another example of Biden’s “intelligence”: He wouldn’t listen to his generals when the Taliban kept coming closer to taking over Afghanistan, and he allowed countless millions of dollars' worth of American military equipment to be captured.

The “real” president the letter writer speaks of comes out as a different kind of real for me, in my 88 years of experiencing various presidents. This “real” president is the worst one, in my view. Would anyone who thinks Biden is so “real” like to exit via the southern border?

C.L. Frackman

West Lampeter Township