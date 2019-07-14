Here is one man’s take on the recent debates involving the Democratic presidential candidates.
Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren: a pair of superannuated scolds.
Joe Biden: a genial grandfatherly type who seems unable to get out of his own way.
Kamala Harris: a spitfire you wouldn’t want standing behind you.
Pete Buttigieg: a possible voice of reason.
Kirsten Gillibrand: a rebel in search of a cause.
John Delaney: a lightweight who at least had the sense to suggest that the debate focus on the issues instead of who could best demonize President Donald Trump and the Republican Party.
All of the others: irrelevant and completely out of their depth.
If these are the best the Democrats have to offer, the prospect of a second term for Trump doesn’t seem nearly as frightening as it did before they debated.
Don Huyett
New Holland