Apparently LNP decided to reduce the content of the daily newspaper. The Nov. 12 Opinion section is only 1 1/2 pages long, with the LNP editorial, one colorless political cartoon and one syndicated column on A12. Following, on A13, is a half-page of letters to the editor (OK) and a half-page devoted to a silly advertisement for “New Alternative to Adult Diapers.”
Then, the following full page, A14, is devoted to an another advertisement for stem cell medicine for joint pain. Why these ads that most readers have no interest in? With all the events happening in our world now, why is the Nation/World news only one page some days? And why the reduction of Opinion content?
In addition, LNP has recently deleted the “TV Highlights” column, with its insight into upcoming programs. The Sports section is often limited to only four pages that have little insights on sport figures or Philadelphia Eagles analysis.
Also, LNP has chosen to eliminate the separate Faith & Values section on Saturday. LNP sidestepped this issue with a reply to a reader letter stating that Faith & Values now appears inside the A section on Saturday (with less content, I might add).
And what has happened that readers now have drastically reduced use of color in the LNP? To save on a small amount of colored ink?
To date, LNP has not offered me any reduced subscription rate for the much reduced content in the newspaper. Hopefully your daily editorial — “We believe...” — will provide answers as to why this is happening to your loyal customers.
Ed Lull
Manheim