Once again, I feel that we moderate Republicans must choose between the lesser of the two evils when it comes to the choices for U.S. senator.

We must either follow the party line and vote for the textbook example of a Trump-backed, carpetbagging, fat-cat Republican — or go outside the party, be a RINO (heaven forbid!) and vote for the way-out, too-wacko, ultraliberal Democrat.

We must vote for someone, but I would love to be able to tell Mehmet Oz to go back home to New Jersey. And tell John Fetterman to go back to whatever fantasy world he came from and start showing some respect to those who deserve it!

I am also getting very tired of the mudslinging by both sides. Not only have I never known anyone who wears Gucci loafers, but I also will never be able to unsee how Fetterman was dressed when he showed up to pay his respects to veterans at a cemetery ceremony. He was wearing the nastiest-looking pair of shorts I have seen.

I was taught that if you want to pay your respects to someone or something, at least try to look respectful. If that was all Fetterman had, that would be one thing, but I know that dude has a suit. Your dress code is not cool, Fetterman. It is disrespectful.

William McGlothlin

Quarryville