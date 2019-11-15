As a former sportswriter in four states, I’ve seen more than 1,000 basketball games in my life. I’ve covered a game where there was a shooting in the lobby, one that was halted when the court filled with smoke from a fire in the locker room, and several where no spectators were allowed because of prior incidents between the schools.
But I’d never seen anything like what happened Nov. 8 at Franklin & Marshall College, where, after the national anthem, dozens of students rushed the court and sat down, refusing to leave, so that the game vs. York College could not be played. They were apparently protesting some Halloween costumes they deemed racist.
An F&M official refused to answer when I asked if the game would be forfeited. (It should.) York College should be reimbursed. Lots of people came over from York, wasting their time and money.
The F&M website says the game was postponed. The leader of the students said the protests are just beginning. Will F&M have to forfeit all of its home games? Will it have to play all its games on the road? Will it have to play home games where all spectators are barred?
This protest certainly gives the college a black eye, and it certainly doesn’t generate sympathy for the students’ cause.
Turk Pierce
New Holland