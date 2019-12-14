A response to the Dec. 10 letter “A question for Rep. Smucker”:
I read the letter to Congressman Lloyd Smucker and felt respectfully compelled to respond.
Christians are not perfect. No one person is — apart from Jesus. It doesn’t matter where a Christian is from, what they have done, or who they once were. Each and every one of us is flawed, yet God loves us anyway.
It is not up to us to decide who can do God’s will, share his hope or spread his glory. He uses us, in spite of our errors, faults and sins. There are no “levels” of sin. A sinner is a sinner.
It bears reminding that God often chose imperfect people to do his will. Here are some to name a few:
Noah was a drunkard.
Moses was a coward and a murderer.
Rahab was a prostitute.
King David was both an adulterer and a murderer.
Jacob was a liar and a cheat.
King Samson was a womanizer.
And Paul was a Pharisee who persecuted anyone who identified as a Christian before he became one.
The Apostle Paul is proof that if God can use him to accomplish his purpose, then God can use anyone, no matter what their past, present or future actions have been or ever will be.
God, in his infinite wisdom, will judge all of us. It is not our role to do so.
Sue Tietjen
Lancaster