How could the Nov. 11 story (“4 takeaways from the 2019 election in Pa.”) about politics and the analysis by Franklin & Marshall professor Stephen Medvic ignore what really happened in Manheim Township? The race there was more about land use than President Donald Trump! Democrats won because they were on the side of citizens who did not want to see Oregon Village developed. It meant so much to people that the Oregon Village development would damage the rural environment that they simply voted out the commissioners who had taken steps to approve it. A major local issue drove that election. Local politics is not dead and everything that happens is not related to Trump. Farms and farmers matter.
Lois Herr
Mount Gretna