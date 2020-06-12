I do not understand why seniors and other people residing in long-term care homes are even receiving the $1,200 COVID-19 federal stimulus funds. According to the Spotlight PA article in the June 5 LNP | LancasterOnline (“Relief checks not reaching every senior”), these people need this money “now more than ever.”

Why? They are residents in long-term care facilities. The money cannot buy them visitors during quarantine. According to the article, the majority of these residents rely on Medicaid to pay for their care, and they get a personal allowance already. So why do they need relief funds? Individuals who are using Social Security to cover the cost of their care also get a personal allowance. So why do they need this relief check?

These stimulus checks are a tax credit that this population, in my view, should not have been included in receiving. This population is on a fixed income, with virtually no expenses, and they do not live out in the community.

If a second round of checks does go out later this year, maybe someone will examine and pare down the list of recipients. It would save the government a lot of money to eliminate this population from the receiving end.

Ilene Kochel

Earl Township