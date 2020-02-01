Information technology is the backbone of our ever-changing world of technology. These men and women are dedicated to helping those who have a lesser understanding of modern devices.
Or are they dedicated to simply be condescending to those who call?
I find the split to be pretty even, maybe even leaning a bit on the condescending side. Calling for help with technology at work or home can really turn out to be a miserable experience for the caller. Even if you have a general understanding, and have tried the basic steps to fix the issue prior to calling, they will not believe you and make you go through all the motions again. When you tell them after their process that it still does not work, each step still has to be taken.
I believe in many cases that IT people who are “here to help” really don’t understand the key factor of their employment: Without the technologically ignorant, they would not be employed. There would be no need for them if people who do not understand did not exist. And I know that both sides can be nasty, and that I have gotten frustrated during these calls.
It is never justified to yell or get angry at someone doing their job; however, it is also completely wrong to automatically assume that someone is stupid. Remember that next time you deal with someone who does not get it.
Eric Zelt
Clay Township