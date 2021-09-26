To the Samaritans:

In the past months, many of you have taken preventive measures and have been following and complying with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to help slow the spread of this nemesis, COVID-19.

You have been carrying the weight of others’ irresponsibility. You have had to watch your efforts being made light of and even ridiculed by those folks who, in my view, pretend that their carelessness is justified in order to protect their freedoms. Some of them are your neighbors and friends, going about their lives seemingly unconcerned and unfettered by any feelings of social responsibility for the mounting deaths and spread of this enemy. I believe they could do this, in part, because they have been partially protected by the efforts of you and others who have worked to make our country safer.

More than 685,000 Americans have died from COVID-19. In some places, intensive care unit beds are filled to capacity because unvaccinated patients are creating dangerous emergency room backlogs and forcing hospitals to turn people away and cancel surgeries.

Children who might have been thought to be safe are being infected during this surge, and some of them are dying.

In recent weeks, five anti-vaccination radio hosts across the U.S. who had downplayed the seriousness of this disease have died of COVID-19: Dick Farrel, Jimmy DeYoung, Phil Valentine, Marc Bernier and Bob Enyart.

To the naysayers: If you don’t want to get vaccinated or have mask mandates or even socially distance, then what have you been doing to help bring this pandemic to an end and keep your family, neighbors and friends safe? How are you helping to defeat this enemy?

Warren Sheaf

Elizabethtown