The Amish aren’t the only ones discriminated against because they don’t have computers (Aug. 24 LNP | LancasterOnline letter to the editor, “Discrimination against the Amish?”). I’m a senior citizen and I don’t have one, either.

Just to get a flu shot at a chain pharmacy you have to go online to schedule an appointment. That’s ridiculous.

Esther Polkosky

Manheim Township