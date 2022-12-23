The folks at ExtraGive required participating nonprofits to submit a nondiscrimination policy “that reflects their organizational values.”

The faith leaders at some local nonprofits seemingly believe they have the right to discriminate against the LGBTQ community, so they quit the county’s most inclusive, community-building and joyous event.

While you are entitled to believe that homosexuality is a sin based on your particular religion, you are not entitled to discriminate against LGBTQ people or deny them their rights.

To this day, I am baffled by the obsession that some people seem to have with denying the existence of LGBTQ people — as if admitting that they are real people who deserve equal rights would somehow affect the lives of anyone else.

Asking for legal protections for the LGBTQ community, Jews, Muslims, Native Americans and anyone else who doesn’t ascribe exactly to your religious philosophy is not an attack on Christianity, and it is time to stop framing it that way.

Can we move on to issues that actually matter now, like poverty, maternal mortality rates, climate change, affordable housing, access to healthy food, properly funding our schools, etc.?

Ryan Dodson

Manheim Township