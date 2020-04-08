Every day I see people ignoring the social distancing directive, and I see very few people wearing masks. Why? Because they seemingly think the novel coronavirus risk is not in their town.

I have contacted three television stations, one of our U.S. senators, the governor’s office and my state representative. My request to all of them is to ask the state Department of Health to report positive COVID-19 cases at the municipality level. Reporting is currently only done at the county level. This is not enough.

The television stations have yet to respond. The senator’s office responded with a generic COVID-19 email. I have heard nothing back from the governor’s office. However, my state representative, David Hickernell, did respond. His office contacted the governor’s office and the state health department with my request. The response was that, even though they had the data to comply, they would not due to confidentiality. Really? I am not asking for names or addresses, just numbers.

Our daughter lives in New Jersey, where town-by-town numbers have been posted since day one. She knows how many cases are in her town. In fact, they post the gender and ages of the deceased. The folks there take it seriously. When they see large gatherings of people, the police are called. When they see people on the street not obeying social distancing, they call them out. Why? Because they know the danger is close by.

Michael Myers

Elizabethtown