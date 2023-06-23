This is regarding the article “Section of Route 30 to shut down again for blasting nearby,” which was posted on LNP | LancasterOnline’s website Wednesday.

As a resident of Grandview Heights, very close to where the new homes and apartments are being built, I am more than a little perturbed that Charter Homes & Neighborhoods didn’t give ample notice to the neighbors that blasting would be happening.

The last time they blasted, when building the new homes along the Edgemoor Court corridor, they not only informed the residents, but they put seismic detectors around some of our properties to make sure the blasting wasn’t detrimental to the older homes in the area. And while the results were inconclusive, I can say that my old plaster walls showed many cracks afterward.

Had I not read LNP | LancasterOnline, I would not have known about the blasting. I would have been like my wife, who works from home and called me in a panic at the sounds of explosions “next door.”

I understand that Charter might be bitter about the fight the neighborhood has put up against its plans but to forget to warn us of the impending blasts is just downright rude.

Do better, Charter. Do better!

Adam Frederick

Manheim Township