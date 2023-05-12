There are more people registered as Republicans than Democrats in Lancaster County. So it’s a sure bet that the next Lancaster County clerk of courts will either be the incumbent, Mary Anater, who stupidly ruined a freshly repaved exit ramp in the courthouse garage, causing $16,000 in damage when she drove over it in 2022, or Nicky Woods, a right-wing extremist who buys into and spreads unproven and dangerous conspiracy theories.

Let’s hope that neither of these prospective officeholders uses this as a springboard to higher political office, as did current Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons, under whose leadership the Clerk of Courts office reportedly failed to process large numbers of license suspensions. Surely, we don’t need any more politicians of his ilk.

David Ehrlich

Manheim Township