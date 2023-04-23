Half the reason I read the pro-Democratic columns in LNP | LancasterOnline is because I want these pieces to challenge me in my beliefs. Well, they have not changed me yet!

The column by The Washington Post’s Eugene Robinson in the April 16 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline (“Underestimate Biden at your peril, GOP”) is a typical example.

Robinson goes on and on about how badly President Joe Biden has been “underestimated” in using his political powers. But Robinson does not include Biden’s many blunders, such as: the botched withdraw from Afghanistan; the millions of immigrants who have just walked across the border; fentanyl killing 100,000 people in the United States; our nation’s screwed-up foreign policy; the China/Taiwan issue; crime in our major cities; not supporting Ukraine correctly; the economy; mishandling the Chinese government’s spy balloon; the handling of the coronavirus; and dividing race relations.

I still believe that everything Biden and the Democrats say about the Republicans is exactly the reverse.

LNP | LancasterOnline needs to reconsider including Robinson in its Opinion pages. Get rid of him!

Don Moore

Clay Township