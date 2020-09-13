Columnist Stuart Wesbury urges voters to study the issues (“Study the issues before you cast your ballot,” Sept. 6 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline). I do not share Wesbury’s incessant praise for President Donald Trump’s handling of the issues.

Specifically: The violence Wesbury cites that has occurred in some cities actually has occurred on Trump’s watch. Trump should remember, “The buck stops here.” Instead, Trump is inciting violence with reckless rhetoric.

On immigration: With a strong work ethic, a drive for education and valuable skills, immigrants have for generations contributed to America’s success. By restricting immigration, as Trump has, we are driving people who long for better lives to other countries, which will outcompete us.

International affairs: Our president cozies up to autocrats like Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, while insulting and belittling the leaders of our democratic allies and threatening U.S. support for NATO, the bulwark between a rising Russia and Western Europe.

The economy: It may have been booming, but it was largely for the top 1% and those who are well invested in the stock market. Mr. Wesbury: Ask the tens of millions of unemployed, the many small business owners, and the low-paid essential workers with few benefits if they would paint the rosy picture you painted in your column.

Moreover, Wesbury fails to mention this administration’s gross mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic. It boggles the mind how the most powerful, most scientifically advanced and highly respected nation could so botch the response.

Yes, study the issues with an open mind and vote to improve our country’s handling of them.

Ellen Leader Pike

Lancaster