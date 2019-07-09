Sorry, but I don’t see where any “white privilege” was exhibited when Judge Dennis Reinaker was pulled over for a traffic violation (“An example of white privilege,” June 19 letter).
It was more like “can’t you see by my license that I’m a high-ranking Lancaster County judge?” privilege. It had nothing to do with color. I’m sure the results would be the same if Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas were pulled over and jumped up and down about how important he was and left without a ticket. I think I would refer to that as “black privilege.” Don’t you agree?
I think this white privilege labeling has gotten way out of context. When a policeman is doing his job, whether black or white, he is taking his life in his hands every day to protect the public — you and me. If I had such a job, I’d be living in fear of being killed every day. So if I suspected anyone of pulling any kind of weapon on me while I was doing my job, yes, I would shoot them. If I had warned them to “stop or be shot,” and they continued to run, yes, I would shoot them. Whether you were black or white doesn’t matter to me, as long as I am doing my job.
C.L. Conover
East Hempfield Township