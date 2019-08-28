When will it stop?
“Mental illness pulls the trigger, not the gun.” If that trigger is absent, killing quickly en masse is very difficult. Nobody should have to die for someone else’s frustrations, borne of mental illness or not.
I’m fed up with all the empty rhetoric from the right indicating its fear of commonsense gun control legislation. Please, nobody wants to take your deer rifle away. By all means, keep your shotgun and whatever else is reasonable for hunting.
Assault-style weapons are not necessary for hunting — or protecting yourself or your property for that matter — and have absolutely no place outside of the military. These weapons have one purpose: to end as many lives as possible in as short a time as possible. Check that power-trip ego. Why would the average civilian ever need a high-capacity, rapid-fire weapon?
New Zealanders, including many gun owners, reflected on that question earlier this year after their own horrific tragedy in Christchurch. They realized that thoughts and prayers weren’t going to solve the problem, and they did something about it.
Commonsense gun control is not an attack on the Second Amendment, nor will it penalize or affect any responsible gun owner. Yes, there is a huge need for mental health treatment in this country. And, yes, guns don’t kill people on their own (duh). But if that angry, mentally ill person doesn’t have a trigger to pull, countless innocent lives will be saved.
Lynn Malinak
Bainbridge