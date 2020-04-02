Real results and effects of the novel coronavirus:

1. Mass hysteria, mass panic and mass paranoia. 2. Mass hoarding of groceries and other household supplies. 3. Massive upswing in gun sales. 4. Increased incidences of price gouging, scams, fake cures, fake tests, and people intentionally causing a panic by intentionally coughing on others or food items within grocery stores. 5. News media perpetuating the overall societal panic and hysteria by doing a “play-by-play” in the number of new cases and new deaths, day in and day out. (We did not have this with the swine flu epidemic, severe acute respiratory syndrome and other viral outbreaks.)

6. The lack of leadership on the part of government (state and federal), religious organizations and various medical agencies. (Many inconsistencies are noted, along with “fake news” and conspiracy theories and suppositions.) 7. We are also witness to the lack of emotional support and spiritual support within these tough times.

As Britain steeled itself for the coming onslaught of Nazi Germany's bombs, it was Winston Churchill who stood up and made a wonderfully supportive speech to his country, and stated that this would be England’s “finest hour.” Well, I will tell you, with all of the listed items above, this is definitely not America’s “finest hour.” We all think of only ourselves, and not the others of us who are also in this thing together. “United we stand, divided we fall.”

Robert Lowe

Landisville