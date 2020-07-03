I am completely mystified by a quote in the June 20 editorial (“On this World Refugee Day”). It is this comment from Sheila Mastropietro of Church World Service: “From the early 1700s through the present, Lancastrians have offered sanctuary to the displaced. Here, there is welcome.”

Is the Conestoga Indian massacre old fake news? What about the past policies that limited people of color to a certain area of the city because they were not welcome elsewhere?

It is interesting that this statement appeared in the same newspaper, on the same day, as an invitation to a presentation and discussion about the book “Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom.” How was Douglass treated in Lancaster and Harrisburg?

This is not to say Lancastrians today are not good people. But let’s not conveniently forget actual history and its uncomfortable truths.

Tanya West

East Hempfield Township