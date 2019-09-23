I have a pet peeve and hope this letter voices an opinion for all senior citizens who do not have a computer or internet service because we can’t afford it.
I am a 66-year-old grandmother on Social Security. Everywhere I go, I’m told to get on the internet to get banking, a job, TV service, pay stubs, vacation time and work orders. Just recently I was told to get my pay stubs printed out.
I and lots of seniors I have spoken to can’t afford the internet or a computer each month. We pay rent, electric, food, clothing, utilities and have very little left over. I’m told to go to the library. Well, let’s see, three times the computer crashed, you’re only allowed on so much time, we can’t type that fast or don’t know how to use them, and most of the time the library computers are full of students and people looking for work.
Numerous seniors are upset. Why does everything have to be done on a computer? Why must we suffer for technology when we have a hard enough time living with what we have? What happened to paper?
Laura Dunn
Elizabethtown