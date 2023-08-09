I have read a couple of letters recently from those who don’t believe that inmates at Lancaster County Prison should be complaining about the less-than-ideal prison conditions.

These letters typically end with a statement that if inmates don’t like the conditions, then they should obey the law and not commit the crimes. I would like to remind others that inmates are not necessarily there because they were convicted of a crime. Many of them are there because they were charged and are simply awaiting trial. Are these people not presumed innocent in the meantime?

Furthermore, some of these people may have been wrongly accused. It’s not right to make statements that inmates should obey the law and not commit the crimes, because maybe they have obeyed the law and have not committed any crimes.

Eric Calcara

Millersville