Christians who call themselves evangelicals, the Christian right or Christian nationalists are sweeping social and mainstream media with their right-wing, conservative views. They get so much press that many Americans believe that they represent Christianity. However, they do not speak for all of us.

Based on Christian beliefs, many have concerns for the least of those around us, including refugees and immigrants, people with disabilities, the poor, those with addictions and struggling minorities.

We believe in uplifting people due to a concern that insults and verbal abuse have become normalized. We fear the rise of hate groups that target people of color, Jewish people and those of other nationalities and religions.

Many Christians believe that government policies should ensure that everyone in our country is able to earn a livable wage and have health care benefits and rights. Many respect a person’s sexual orientation and gender identification. We believe the country should comprehensively address gun violence and should protect the environment.

My hope is that all Christians with values they believe are based on the spirit of Jesus will speak out more and that media will give them equal attention.

Susan Schubert

Camp Hill, Cumberland County