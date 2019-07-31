I take strong exception to the June 26 letter “Border children aren’t in concentration camps,” as it referred to Japanese Americans in World War II. Obviously, the writer never studied any of the details of these internment camps or how they came to be.
Because of wartime hysteria, American citizens of Japanese descent were abruptly forced to leave their homes, sell their businesses at a loss and abandon their possessions. They were crowded onto trails and dumped in remote places like Manzanar, Arizona. They had to live in drafty tarpaper buildings and use communal showers and toilets — without stalls. They were surrounded by barbed wire and sentry towers with machine guns pointed at them. The Japanese Americans there froze in the winter and broiled in the summer. And there were those who were sickened and died there as a result. The notion that this was decent treatment beggars belief.
This was not a proud moment for this nation. As members of the 442nd Infantry Regiment such as the late Sen. Daniel K. Inouye fought for their country, their families remained behind barbed wire until the end of the war.
The treatment of refugee children now is worse than a national disgrace. We Americans are supposed to be better than this. While immigration reform is needed, it must not be at the expense of throwing our values in the trash.
Stephen L. Patrick
Rapho Township