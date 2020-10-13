Regarding the Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline article “Mayor says agreement bars comments on chief's exit”:

This is the first paragraph: “Lancaster City mayor Danene Sorace said Saturday that she cannot comment on Lancaster city police chief Jarrad Berkihiser’s retirement because of an agreement between the two.”

“Agreement” is an interesting choice of word. It’s softer. I agree to do the dishes; my partner cooks.

The more accurate phrase might be “nondisclosure agreement,” which is a contract drafted and reviewed by lawyers, with repercussions for whoever violates specific aspects of it. Nondisclosure agreements are, by design, not transparent.

President Donald Trump is a big fan of nondisclosure agreements. His are usually one-sided, preventing potentially embarrassing or damaging information from getting to the public. Discuss your dealings with Trump at your own peril.

If retiring was Berkihiser’s idea — something that was happening organically — a nondisclosure agreement doesn’t make sense, in my view. Of course, I have no information other than what I read in the paper. However, the mayor should understand that it’s better to be open and transparent than to leave blank spaces for people to fill in on their own. We usually come up with narratives that are worse than the truth. Why leave things to our imaginations, if there’s nothing unseemly going on here?

I’m about as anti-Trump as they come. But if what many of us suspect is true, the mayor has seemingly just given Trump supporters a “both sides do it” rallying point and given up the claim to the higher moral ground.

So much for being the bigger person, Mayor Sorace.

Vince DiStefano

Mainheim Township