When I read Ann Womble’s op-eds in the LNP | LancasterOnline Sunday Perspective section, I get the impression that she’s a confused person. I remember her from my years in office. Her disdain for President Donald Trump is obvious, even though he had three remarkable years. He lowered unemployment, lowered taxes for some and reduced illegal immigration.

I had a sociology teacher who said, “Don’t worry about what people say, try to find out what made them say it.” As for Womble, we have not discovered what that is.

Art Hershey

retired state representative

West Fallowfield Township

Chester County