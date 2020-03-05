After reading the Feb. 28 letter “Corporate coffee comes to city,” I couldn’t agree more with the writer’s comment, “Trust me when I say no self-respecting cultured New Yorker, Washingtonian or Philadelphian is going to come through Lancaster city and be impressed by the fact that we have a Starbucks.”
Starbucks is a national success because of self-promotional skills and targeting brand-conscious individuals. I personally prefer McDonald’s coffee: it tastes markedly better and, at a dollar a cup, it’s easier on my purse. SquareOne is awesome, too.
I’m sure the city will be happy to receive the property tax Starbucks generates.
Cindy Larocca
Mount Gretna