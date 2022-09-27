A patriot is defined as a person who loves his or her country.

President Joe Biden recently delivered a speech at Independence Hall in Philadelphia where, against a dark-red backdrop (the dark side), he called former President Donald Trump’s MAGA supporters “a clear and present danger” to America. How so?

I am a Republican who voted for President Trump and I love my country.

To those of any other political affiliation: Do you not want the United States to be great, great again or better (ultra) great?

I am a patriot and believe in making America great again. Does that make me and others a clear and present danger to America, as Biden said in his speech?

There was a 1984 movie titled “Clear and Present Danger,” starring Harrison Ford. Is that me and/or others?

When I look in the mirror in the morning, I know what I see. When President Biden looks into the mirror, what does he see?

Bernard G. Grimm Jr.

Lancaster Township