Such wonderful news, that UGI Utilities will lower the cost of natural gas — as required by law (“UGI customers to see average price drop,” March 2 LNP | LancasterOnline).

I’m sure UGI will make it up on the weather normalization adjustment fee. That is a fee tacked on to “normalize” UGI’s revenue stream. If it’s colder than normal, on a 15-year average, it will issue a credit.

Since we are in a global warming trend, we’re likely going to pay extra. I hope the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is on our side. It recently required the Philadelphia Gas Works to return $12.4 million in excessive weather normalization adjustment fees to ratepayers.

It used to be if you used more, you paid more. Now, if we use less, we might need to throw in a little extra. This is not a sound business practice.

John Mroz

Strasburg