I want to find out if LNP | LancasterOnline will print the “other side.”

The American dream (life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness) is gone, replaced by death rates, tyranny and uncertainty.

Our government, not the virus, has destroyed our nation. Putting millions in poverty and closing businesses, many of which will not reopen.

It is an overreaction, because fewer people in the U.S. might die from this virus than did from the flu in 2017-18. Many of our constitutional rights have been taken away and abused by incompetent politicians.

“Normal life” as we knew it is gone and will never return. The time for socialism and big government controlling everything in our lives is seemingly here. Beware: Big Brother may be watching you when they talk about using cellphones and ankle bracelets to track you.

Kenneth Miller

Lancaster Township