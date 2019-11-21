“Normal”: It used to be a relatively average word, with a relatively average meaning. It used to represent the law-abiding, taxpaying, child-raising, white-picket-fence citizens of this great nation. It used to mean that you were part of something special, something unique, something that others all over the world wished and prayed they had.
Now, normal is scary. Normal is now lying under oath to try to impede a person from getting a job. Normal is now accusing someone who is innocent of sexual assault, because you don’t like that person.
Normal is being married and living apart from your spouse. Normal is allowing your child, at the age of 5, to determine their own gender identity, rather than emphasizing the importance of what God gave them.
Normal is raising an entire nation of communists and idiots so that you can press your agenda on the nation, slowly, and eventually see no resistance for the utter takeover of every freedom, every right, and everything that people have died for in the past to protect.
Now it is time to stop this — stop allowing others to influence our kids. Stop allowing the schools to ruin our children’s minds. Stop allowing the media to keep us segregated, using race as a weapon. I urge all Americans to retake normal!
Eric Zelt
Clay Township