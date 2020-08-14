This county and country need an investigation of rental policies concerning nonsmoker tenants’ rights versus smokers’ rights. I have experienced firsthand how nonsmokers’ rights are ignored by neighboring smokers, landlords and rental agencies. This can lead to respiratory symptoms and infections due to secondhand smoke.

With COVID-19, shortness of breath and difficulty breathing are further exacerbated by secondhand smoke. Between 1964 and 2014, about 2.5 million people died from exposure to secondhand smoke, according to the U.S. Surgeon General. Secondhand smoke kills people through cancer, heart attacks and respiratory conditions.

Cigarette smoke can seep through vents, cracks in walls, floors, doors and windows. So why is secondhand smoke allowed in multiunit housing?

In my experience, smokers’ rights are given precedence over nonsmoker rights. Why? I have repeatedly and nicely asked neighbors to not smoke near me, yet I am ignored. I have tried to explain how my health is being affected by having to breathe their secondhand smoke. So why are nonsmokers being harmed by secondhand smoke? Does any other nonsmoker feel the same way? What can nonsmokers do in multiunit housing situations to stop secondhand smoke? I strongly believe that the disclosure of smokers in multiunit housing should be a law and should be required in this county and country before a new tenant rents a property.

Darla Heckman

Brecknock Township