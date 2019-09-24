I live in downtown Lancaster. This is an open letter to certain motorists who are apparently dying for attention. I’m talking about the people in cars and on motorcycles who love to go “vroom vroom!” Also included are the people in cars who open their windows and play music louder than a jet engine. We hear you! We see you! You are cool, awesome, lit, dope or whatever trendy word means “the best”! You must think you are so very manly and strong because you own a machine that makes a lot of noise and vibrates. Or you think you are the standard of good taste when it comes to music and that everyone in the city wants to share your sounds.
Sorry, but you are mistaken. Most city folk just think you are extremely annoying.
Where are the noise police? This has got to be breaking some statute and is a major quality of life issue for city residents. Sometimes my house vibrates so much I think I will lose it. This happens at all hours of the day and night. I see police at the square doing absolutely nothing as these noise polluters drive right past them. How about some citations? Maybe the word will get around that there are consequences for this selfish behavior. And then maybe the people of Lancaster can enjoy some peace and quiet in their own homes.
Don’t get me started on fireworks and tractor-trailers.
Cathryn Innacola
Lancaster city