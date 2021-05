Regarding the May 1 letter "Deafening noise in Lancaster city":

Yes, yes, yes! I, too, know of people who have moved out of the city because of the noise. The noise ordinance laws are on the books — they just need to be enforced. If police would station themselves near any traffic light in the city, they could write multiple citations. Not only are car and motorcycle noises a problem, but their blaring stereo systems are, too.

Laura Gingrich

Lancaster