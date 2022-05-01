I love our city: There is so much in it that’s good. Wonderful shops and restaurants, galleries and parks. The people are amazing.

Because of all the good, it is all the more frustrating that residents’ sleep can be disturbed into the wee hours by people joyriding in their vehicles with loud pipes.

There is a city noise ordinance that covers this after 9 p.m., and there are laws that cover what is legal in terms of vehicle exhaust at any time, day or night.

I’m not the first to bring this up in a letter to the editor, but the noise continues. On the weekend of April 23-24, it was constant all day long, both days.

Can we please start to enforce the laws that apply? Can the residents of this fine city speak up and state that this is important to us?

Peter Anderson

Lancaster