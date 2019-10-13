Your Sept. 22 Sunday LNP story about well water (“What’s lurking in your well”) reminded me of a story about well water at our country home. The title is “A Dead Rat.’’
We had just bought an old country farm on Millersville Pike, and our well water started to taste a little funny. Then my father employed an Amish carpenter to do some work on the roof. One day the Amish man asked my mother for a glass of water. Then he said, “You have a dead rat in your well.’’ The Millersville Fire Department rented us a fire truck and after a couple days, there was the dead rat.
Paul H. Ripple
Lancaster