Good news: We have been hurtling toward war with Iran, but Congress stepped on the brakes July 12. By a vote of 251-170, the House of Representatives successfully passed the Khanna-Gaetz amendment to the annual National Defense Authorization Act to prevent federal funds from being used for any military force against Iran without congressional authorization. This provision would prevent the president from pulling the trigger in the Persian Gulf unilaterally, without debate or clear rationale.
Bad news: Our representative, Lloyd Smucker, voted against the measure. He cast his lot with those who support leaving the whole question of war or peace up to one man: President Donald Trump. He voted to abdicate his power — as bestowed on him and his colleagues by our Constitution — to make the life or death decision of whether to wage war. He has voted to not speak up for us, his constituents. Smucker has let us down.
Now the National Defense Authorization Act goes to a House-Senate conference committee, where the fate of the Khanna-Gaetz amendment will be decided.
We should urge Smucker to do the right thing: Own up to his mistake and urge the conference committee to include provisions that ensure no war against Iran without congressional approval. Meanwhile, urge our senators, Bob Casey and Pat Toomey, to join that effort by exhorting their colleagues on the committee to include the House amendment in the final defense bill.
Contact your representatives. Tell them — no war action without representation!
Thomas Latus
Lancaster